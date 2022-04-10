6 Meridian Reduces Stock Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

6 Meridian reduced its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $1,223,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 284,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 95,715 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $1,845,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CADE opened at $26.53 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average of $29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

