6 Meridian Sells 2,903 Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

6 Meridian lowered its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,688 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,288 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,647 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 13,308 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 251,090 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 22,870 shares in the last quarter. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MFM opened at $5.90 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

