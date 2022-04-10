6 Meridian Sells 2,903 Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

6 Meridian lowered its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,688 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,288 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,647 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 13,308 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 251,090 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 22,870 shares in the last quarter. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:MFM opened at $5.90 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating).
