63 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Bought by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.55.

NYSE GWW opened at $518.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.16 and a twelve month high of $527.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $491.90 and a 200 day moving average of $480.42.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

