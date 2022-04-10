$65.45 Million in Sales Expected for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) will post $65.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.90 million and the highest is $85.00 million. Amyris posted sales of $176.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year sales of $375.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $348.70 million to $412.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $551.66 million, with estimates ranging from $457.43 million to $682.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amyris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 690.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,104,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,793,000 after buying an additional 2,711,364 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 2,531.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after buying an additional 1,924,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 288.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,482,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after buying an additional 1,842,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter worth about $8,443,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,505,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after buying an additional 1,460,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRS stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,852,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.37. Amyris has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $17.89.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

