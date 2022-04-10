7,448 Shares in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,448 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORRF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 59,583 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 207.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 29,345 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. 43.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Floyd E. Stoner acquired 2,464 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $73,974.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

ORRF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

NASDAQ ORRF opened at $22.19 on Friday. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $247.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

