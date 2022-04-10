8,835 Shares in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Purchased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian bought a new stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $622,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Conn’s by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,812,000 after buying an additional 107,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Conn’s by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONN opened at $16.55 on Friday. Conn’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $399.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85.

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.44 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CONN. TheStreet downgraded Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

