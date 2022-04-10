89,443 Shares in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 89,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in TEGNA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 142,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

NYSE TGNA opened at $22.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.04.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.72 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 15.95%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.67%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

