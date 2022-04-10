8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.85 and last traded at $11.89. 1,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,970,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
