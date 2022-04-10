8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Trading Down 3.6%

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.85 and last traded at $11.89. 1,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,833,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.32.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.
In other news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $249,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,538 shares of company stock worth $370,001 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in 8X8 by 44.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in 8X8 by 95.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
