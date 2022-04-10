$9.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) to post $9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $10.76 and the lowest is $9.46. Everest Re Group posted earnings per share of $6.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full-year earnings of $33.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.15 to $34.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $38.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.40 to $40.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS.

RE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.50.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $781,833,000 after acquiring an additional 293,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,963,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,867,000 after purchasing an additional 35,801 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,443,000 after purchasing an additional 110,840 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,075,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,242 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 843,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RE traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $297.82. The stock had a trading volume of 168,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,165. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $234.87 and a twelve month high of $308.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.96%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

