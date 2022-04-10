AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) versus Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Head to Head Review

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) and Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of AAC Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Ealixir shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

AAC Technologies has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ealixir has a beta of -3.29, indicating that its share price is 429% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AAC Technologies and Ealixir, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAC Technologies 0 2 0 0 2.00 Ealixir 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares AAC Technologies and Ealixir’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAC Technologies 10.51% 12.84% 7.07% Ealixir N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AAC Technologies and Ealixir’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAC Technologies $2.74 billion 0.95 $218.32 million $0.24 9.00 Ealixir N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AAC Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Ealixir.

Summary

AAC Technologies beats Ealixir on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AAC Technologies (Get Rating)

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments. The company researches, develops, manufactures, and sells acoustic products, electronic components, tooling and precision components, and electronics related accessories and components; and offers electroplating services. Its products include stereo sound, glass and metal processing, haptic, optic, digital microphone, and RF antenna products. The company was formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc. and changed its name to AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. in May 2011. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Ealixir (Get Rating)

EALIXIR Inc. operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

