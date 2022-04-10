Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives GBX 2,712.44 Average PT from Analysts

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,712.44 ($35.57).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($38.03) to GBX 2,600 ($34.10) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.69) to GBX 2,630 ($34.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,462 ($45.40) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Admiral Group to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 3,061 ($40.14) to GBX 3,050 ($40.00) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis bought 6,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,453 ($32.17) per share, with a total value of £158,046.79 ($207,274.48). Also, insider Geraint Jones bought 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,574 ($33.76) per share, for a total transaction of £100,231.56 ($131,451.23).

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,573 ($33.74) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,752.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,980.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,346 ($30.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,706 ($48.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a GBX 118 ($1.55) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.45%.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

