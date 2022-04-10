Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Increased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMD traded down $2.72 on Friday, hitting $101.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,682,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,840,072. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.41. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.41.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

