Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) PT Lowered to C$1.40

Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$1.60 to C$1.40 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of Adventus Mining stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. Adventus Mining has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.06.

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

