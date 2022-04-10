AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.70

Shares of AEX Gold Inc. (CVE:AEX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 26544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of C$123.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.54.

About AEX Gold

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Greenland. Its principal project is the Nalunaq gold project located in the South West Greenland. The company was formerly known as Alopex Gold Inc and changed its name to AEX Gold Inc in June 2018.

