Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) PT Lowered to $158.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMG. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.29.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $133.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.56. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $121.40 and a one year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

