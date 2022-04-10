Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on AFRM. DA Davidson raised Affirm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Affirm from $83.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affirm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.12.
Shares of Affirm stock opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Affirm has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.79.
In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $957,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $6,659,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 377.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Affirm (Get Rating)
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
