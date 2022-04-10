AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 5,259 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 177.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,222 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

MSI stock opened at $239.46 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.54 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

