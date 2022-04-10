AGF Investments Inc. Acquires New Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,366 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in IDACORP by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at $660,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at $10,735,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,005 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

NYSE IDA opened at $117.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.89. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.26 and a twelve month high of $118.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.55.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $335.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.04 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

