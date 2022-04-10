AGF Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 270.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

FLO opened at $26.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.27. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

About Flowers Foods (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.