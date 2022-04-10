AGF Investments Inc. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in BCE in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in BCE by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE opened at $58.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.46. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $58.48.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. CIBC upped their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

