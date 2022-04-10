AGF Investments Inc. Has $351,000 Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 133.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in International Paper by 190.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in International Paper by 231.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 305,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 213,743 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average is $47.99.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.57%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.