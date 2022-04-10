AGF Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,677,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,051,000 after acquiring an additional 626,806 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,412,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,723,000 after acquiring an additional 32,097 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 617,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,747,000 after purchasing an additional 121,881 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,139,000 after acquiring an additional 148,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 7,208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 285,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,940,000 after acquiring an additional 281,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $146.08 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.33 and a 1-year high of $150.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.07 and its 200 day moving average is $137.02. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

