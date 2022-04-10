AGF Investments Inc. Invests $368,000 in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.00.

NYSE MTN opened at $244.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.03. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.38 and a 12 month high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

