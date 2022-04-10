AGF Investments Inc. Makes New $374,000 Investment in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Western Union by 139.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,661 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 11,414.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,960,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,050 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,182,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,013 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 7.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,532,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,320 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Western Union by 69.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,372,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,981,000 after purchasing an additional 970,910 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Union stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Western Union declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WU shares. UBS Group started coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

