AGF Investments Inc. Raises Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 104.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,488 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Maximus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,751,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $433,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at $2,691,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.04 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.13. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

