AGF Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.88.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COF opened at $131.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $122.43 and a 12-month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

