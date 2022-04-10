AGF Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Equinix by 34.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,514,000 after buying an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in Equinix by 7.9% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $848.22.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $768.78 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $662.26 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $713.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $763.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.83%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

