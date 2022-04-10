AGF Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortis by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,588,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,125 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,197,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 327.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,805,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Fortis by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,553,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,041,000 after acquiring an additional 622,957 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fortis by 12.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,050,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,511,000 after acquiring an additional 571,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of FTS opened at $51.39 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4227 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

