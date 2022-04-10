AGF Investments Inc. Sells 200 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1,646.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 313.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,034,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11,810.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,299,000 after acquiring an additional 36,966 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,057.21.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,190.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,367.96 and a 52 week high of $2,221.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,953.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,907.36.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,182 shares of company stock valued at $12,816,334 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

