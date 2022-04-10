AGF Investments Inc. Sells 5,138 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,786 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in General Motors by 21.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 9.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average is $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.68.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

