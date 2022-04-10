AGF Investments Inc. Sells 6,900 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,519,000 after acquiring an additional 742,493 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $64,541,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Prologis by 8.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,648,000 after purchasing an additional 351,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $168.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.32 and a 52-week high of $170.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.69.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.20%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

