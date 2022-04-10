AGF Investments Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,314 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of EWY opened at $68.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $66.60 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.90.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

