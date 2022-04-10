AGF Investments LLC Acquires 5,678 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1,012.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $86.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $367.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.13.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.35.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

