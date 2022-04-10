AGF Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,538,000 after purchasing an additional 487,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 56.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,629,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $71,919,000 after buying an additional 952,322 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of JNPR opened at $35.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $96,996.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,361 shares of company stock worth $2,930,091. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

