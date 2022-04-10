AGF Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,233,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Waters by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Waters by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.67.

NYSE WAT opened at $312.12 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $295.70 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

