AGF Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit stock opened at $482.84 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.66 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $562.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.45.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

