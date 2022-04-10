AGF Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,571,000 after buying an additional 1,203,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after acquiring an additional 280,795 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,815,348,000 after purchasing an additional 398,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Walmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,524,000 after buying an additional 195,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $157.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $158.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.54. The stock has a market cap of $436.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 45.90%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

