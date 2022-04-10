AGF Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,693 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,958,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Intel by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 22,975 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.39. The firm has a market cap of $192.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.61.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

