AGF Investments LLC Has $453,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.44.

Shares of PH stock opened at $274.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.94 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.58 and its 200 day moving average is $303.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

