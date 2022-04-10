AGF Investments LLC Invests $172,000 in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

NYSE JHG opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.34%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.41 per share, with a total value of $24,307,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden bought 201,005 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,177,888.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,658,787 shares of company stock worth $85,656,066 and sold 64,769 shares worth $2,340,086. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

About Janus Henderson Group (Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.