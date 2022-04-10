AGF Investments LLC Raises Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after buying an additional 1,182,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Southern by 24.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,808,000 after buying an additional 1,064,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 62.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,446,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,585,000 after buying an additional 938,769 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $49,357,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Southern by 114.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,074,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,602,000 after purchasing an additional 574,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $506,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $57,821.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,599 shares of company stock worth $20,833,864. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $76.49 on Friday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.98.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

