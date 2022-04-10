AGF Investments LLC Raises Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after buying an additional 1,182,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Southern by 24.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,808,000 after buying an additional 1,064,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 62.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,446,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,585,000 after buying an additional 938,769 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $49,357,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Southern by 114.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,074,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,602,000 after buying an additional 574,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $56,871.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $3,043,550.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,599 shares of company stock valued at $20,833,864. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $76.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.98. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $76.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Southern’s payout ratio is 116.81%.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

