AGF Investments LLC Sells 118 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $738.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $649.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $627.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $469.80 and a 1 year high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.56 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.22.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total transaction of $2,049,088.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.05, for a total value of $3,167,533.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,918 shares of company stock valued at $23,984,490 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

