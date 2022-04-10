AGF Investments LLC Sells 490 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AGF Investments LLC cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla stock opened at $1,025.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $918.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $968.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 209.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,121 shares of company stock worth $62,619,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price target (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $942.74.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.