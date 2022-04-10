Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
AGRX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.
Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 126,015 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 210,370 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 558.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 194,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 147,194 shares in the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.
