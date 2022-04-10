Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

AGRX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,825.82% and a negative return on equity of 376.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 126,015 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 210,370 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 558.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 194,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 147,194 shares in the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

