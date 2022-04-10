AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Shares Up 5.2%

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.05. 2,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 717,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36.

AiHuiShou International ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.41. On average, analysts predict that AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. will post -9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RERE. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in AiHuiShou International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

