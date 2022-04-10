Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Holdings Cut by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,839 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,215,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,007 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $204,053,000 after acquiring an additional 456,513 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,520,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 991.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 310,965 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after acquiring an additional 282,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 383,895 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,931,000 after acquiring an additional 236,435 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $118.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $122.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.29.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $349,068.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,766 shares of company stock worth $3,118,989. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

