Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $202.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $167.73 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,047,206.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,007,227,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 540.7% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 1,044,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,546,000 after purchasing an additional 881,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,325,044,000 after purchasing an additional 842,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,623,000 after acquiring an additional 822,034 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,086,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,803,000 after acquiring an additional 745,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

