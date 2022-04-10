Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) rose 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$14.00 and last traded at C$13.77. Approximately 49,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 101,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.52.

ASTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.70%.

About Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

